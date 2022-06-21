Seattle Police are investigating after a man and woman were fatally shot in Wallingford early Tuesday.

At 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the 4700 block of Meridian Avenue North, police said. Responding officers found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a Seattle Police blotter post.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted emergency first aid on the female victim, but determined “life-saving measures would not be possible on the man.” Both died at the scene.

SPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident, the city’s 21st and 22nd homicides of 2022.

Thirteen of those killings came in the first quarter of the year, and the pace of deadly violence has since slowed. Only two of this year’s homicide victims, including one of the people killed Tuesday, have been women.

Near the midpoint of the year, Seattle could in 2022 easily meet or surpass the 41 homicides investigated last year, especially because violence tends to spike during summer months.

Fifty-three homicides were committed in Seattle in 2020, 20 more than in 2019, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police encourage anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicides to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.