Two men were fatally shot in Georgetown early Thursday, according to Seattle police.

Police responded to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street after receiving a call at 12:09 a.m. from someone reporting a person was shot, the department said in an online blotter post.

Police arrived and found two people with fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics determined lifesaving measures were not possible, and SFD medics declared both men dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.