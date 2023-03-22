A man and woman died in a two-car collision Wednesday morning on the West Seattle Bridge, according to Seattle police.

Police responded around 12:20 a.m. after 911 callers reported a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way on the bridge. Witnesses said the pickup truck collided with another vehicle, the department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found a sedan and the pickup in a westbound lane, both with extensive damage.

The sedan’s male driver and female passenger died at the scene. Both were 18 years old, police said.

Crews transported the male pickup truck driver to a hospital with serious injuries. He showed signs of impairment and is under investigation for vehicular homicide, police said.

SPD detectives responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.