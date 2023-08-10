A 31-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning on investigation of two separate shootings in Marysville and Edmonds that left two people dead and two others injured.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside an Edmonds residence in the 16400 block of 48th Place West.

A woman was found dead in the home, and a man and a woman with life-threatening injures were taken to Harborview Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives believe the suspect entered the home and shot the three adults, while two young children were in the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was unknown Thursday whether he knew the residents.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle registered to the home. When deputies arrived at the home, K-9 units and the Washington State Patrol’s air unit were deployed, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The man, who had abandoned the car, was found hiding nearby and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives believe the suspect was involved in an earlier homicide in Marysville on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of 164th Street Northeast around 4 a.m. and found a man, 31, with gunshot wounds. Despite medical attention, he died at the scene, police said.

No other information about the shootings was released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.