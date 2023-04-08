Seattle police arrested a man Friday evening in the death of a man who witnesses said was shot when he intervened in an argument involving the suspect.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10700 block of 30th Avenue Northeast, in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. The suspect fled that night. Seattle police detectives arrested him two days later with the help of a SWAT team.

Authorities had not released the victim’s name as of Saturday.