A 16-year-old who was shot in an altercation Tuesday near a Yakima high school has died, Yakima police said Wednesday morning.

Another shooting victim, 18 years old, remains in serious condition, and a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested after the altercation that happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot near Eisenhower High School. Both victims are Eisenhower students, and the incident appeared to be gang-related, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.

No other suspects were at large, police said.

Eisenhower, Wilson and Whitney schools had shelter-in-place lockdowns after the shooting, according to police and school officials. Parents and guardians were asked to avoid the Eisenhower area and go to Whitney Elementary to meet up with students, police said.

A lockdown at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its clinics lifted around 7 p.m., hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said.

School resumed Wednesday as usual, school district spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said. Yakima police will provide extra presence on the Eisenhower and Davis high school campuses. Additional counselors will also be made available to high school students districtwide.

Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene addressed the shooting in comments to the School Board at its meeting Tuesday evening. He thanked police for their quick and professional response.

“Gun violence is unfortunately an issue that is prevalent across our country, and Yakima is not immune to this issue,” Greene said. “And while we never want to see instances of this nature occur near any school, we are thankful to have trained and responded to this incident in a way that protected the safety of students and staff after the event.”