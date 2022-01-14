A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday in Renton that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to the Renton Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Benson Road South just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim lying on a sidewalk. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and despite the efforts of officers and medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Renton police said investigators learned quickly that the alleged shooter was a passenger in a black SUV that had fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located at a nearby apartment complex Wednesday. Valley SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday evening at a unit in the complex, police said.

The alleged shooter, a 14-year-old from Burien, was arrested at the apartment, a little more than 25 hours after the shooting.

The teen has been booked into King County Juvenile Detention, and will face charges for both this shooting and another slaying in Renton late in 2021, Renton police said but did not immediately give details about the 2021 incident.

Police said they do not know a motive for this week’s shooting and are asking people with information to call Renton Police at 425-430-7500, and refer to cases 21-10672 and 22-425.