A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm outside the White Center Library on Sunday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cynthia Sampson said the first 911 report of gunshots came in at 11:01 p.m., followed by multiple calls. A large crowd of people reportedly had gathered outside the library when the shots erupted.

The crowd dispersed quickly. Shortly after, the injured 13-year-old was found within a block of where the shooting occurred, Sampson said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no further information was available about what led to the shooting.