Eight people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a “respiratory irritant” was found in a Rainier Valley apartment building.

The Seattle Fire Department began hazmat response and evacuation in the building at 6901 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. around 1 p.m.

Crews treated 10 people at the scene for injuries related to a substance found on the third floor of the building. Eight of those people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital.

One patient, a 54-year-old woman, is in serious condition.

Crews were ventilating the area to remove the irritant around 2:30 p.m.

Fire Department officials have not released additional information about the substance or why it was in the apartment.

