A person was shot during a traffic stop on Interstate 82 at exit 44 near Wapato early Saturday, officials said.

Around 1 a.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit. One person was shot in what investigators called an officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt. Additional details were not immediately available.

The injured person received medical attention at the site and was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. The person was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Details about their condition were not released.

The special investigations unit was reviewing the shooting, as requested by the Washington State Patrol.