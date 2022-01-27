One of the five incarcerated teenagers who escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center near Snoqualmie on Wednesday morning has been apprehended, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was taken into custody in South King County without incident early Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The four other teens who escaped in a gray Ford Fusion motor-pool car remain at large, the Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The five teenagers, who were serving sentences for various felonies, attacked several staff members at the state-run juvenile rehabilitation facility Wednesday and fled in a car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the teens, all males between the ages of 14 and 17, had escaped before, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Meyer didn’t provide details of the escape, but said the staff members who were assaulted around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday suffered minor injuries.

An Echo Glen employee, who asked to remain unidentified because the person was not authorized to talk about the matter and feared being fired, identified one of the escapees as a Burien boy, now 15, who shot and killed a stranger two years ago. The others were serving sentences for other offenses, including possession of stolen property and robbery.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juveniles accused or convicted of crimes unless they are prosecuted in adult court.

The employee said that after the escape the entire campus was put into lockdown, and employees were briefed by supervisors about what happened.

Staff reporters Sara Jean Green and Lewis Kamb contributed to this report.