One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunshots near the 3000 block of South Bradford Street shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

One man died at the scene. The second man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The department said witnesses provided different information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line: 206-233-5000.