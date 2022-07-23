A 32-year-old Tacoma man was killed and six people were injured in a shooting that occurred during an argument around 1 a.m. Saturday at a large gathering in downtown Renton, according to police.

The six injured people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to Renton police.

Police said 911 calls began coming in at 12:56 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of South Second Street and Logan Avenue South, outside a venue that is rented for events.

Officers arrived to find the shooting victims outside. While trying to treat the man who suffered the most serious injuries, police and fire crews had to deal with a large, agitated crowd, according to Renton police. They moved the man to a more secure location, but he died.

No arrests have been made and the police department is investigating.

As of mid-Saturday morning, police had not said how many people might have been firing shots. Police did say they had not determined what caused the argument.