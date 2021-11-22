One man was injured and another man died in a Seattle shooting Sunday evening, according to a blotter post by Seattle police.

Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and Rainier Avenue South and found two people with serious injuries.

Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but one man died at the scene. The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

No other information was immediately available early Monday.