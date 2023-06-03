One person has died and one person has been arrested following a shooting last week at a White Center bowling alley and casino, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting, which sent three people to the hospital, happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Roxbury Lanes Casino, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men and a woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center and were in critical condition the morning after the shooting, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokesperson said.

One of the men has since died, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman remains in the ICU in serious condition, while the other man is still hospitalized in satisfactory condition, Gregg said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced an arrest in the case. The suspect has been booked into King County jail, the sheriff’s office said, and there are no other suspects in the case.

It was one of at least five separate shootings in the Seattle area over Memorial Day weekend. At least seven people were shot, two fatally.