A person was shot and killed inside a Kent movie theater overnight, local news outlets reported.

The shooting happened inside a showing of the new “Transformers” movie at the AMC Kent Station 14 around 12:30 a.m., outlets reported.

A 19-year-old was shot in what police said was a targeted shooting, KING 5 reported. Police have not made any arrests and said there is no danger to the public, according to media reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.