A fatal shooting occurred inside a residence in Everett shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Everett police were called to the scene, located between the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Wetmore Avenue, by a man living there who said he had heard what sounded like gunshots, according to police spokesperson Ora Hamel.

Hamel said the caller went to check on another man with whom he shares the residence and found him shot. A third person was present in the residence, Hamel said. No one else was harmed.

Medics pronounced the gunshot victim dead at the scene. He was in his mid-20s. Police are not releasing any further information at this time, Hamel said.