One person died in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp to Highway 99 early Thursday, according to the Seattle Police Department. The person was alone in the vehicle, the department said.

The collision blocked all southbound lanes of the roadway at South Dearborn Street for three hours, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Collision on the on ramp to SB SR99 at S Dearborn St blocking all southbound lanes including the Alaskan Way S. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Aa0KBr4uQJ — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 8, 2022

SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.