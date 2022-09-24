Auburn police officers found one male dead and two others injured when they were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a police department statement on Facebook.

The statement did not include ages for the victims. The two injured males were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not known late Friday, according to the Facebook post.

The shooting, according to police, occurred near 10th and I streets Northeast. The police statement said law enforcement had no description of a suspect, and authorities were asking anyone with information to call the Auburn police tip line at 253-288-7403.