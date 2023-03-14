Six incarcerated people have overdosed from fentanyl this month in the Thurston County Jail, causing one to die, according to a news release.

Corrections staff found the person who died, a man in his late 20s, on Thursday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition. He died Monday.

Tuesday, a man in his mid-30s was also found unresponsive in his cell and taken to the hospital. As of Tuesday evening, he remained in critical condition, according to the news release.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident involving the man in critical condition.

The other four people who overdosed were successfully revived on site, according to a news release.

The release said corrections staff took immediate action, including using naloxone, a medication — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — that rapidly reverses opioid overdose.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how fentanyl got into the jail.