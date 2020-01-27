Police are investigating a crash in Lynnwood that killed a pedestrian Sunday night and closed 196th Street Southwest between 48th Avenue West and 52nd Avenue West through early Monday morning.

Lynnwood police said a vehicle hit two adult pedestrians in the 5000 block of 196th Street Southwest at 11 p.m.

One of the pedestrians was fatally injured; the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center with unspecified injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The road was reopened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.