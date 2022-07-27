At least 20 people were displaced from their homes Wednesday after a large fire engulfed an apartment complex on the 35200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest in Federal Way, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the three-alarm fire shortly before 5 p.m. and worked to make sure everyone evacuated the building, South King Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters rescued a person from the top story of the building where the roof has collapsed, the agency said.

Another individual was also rescued through the use of a ground ladder, said South King Fire and Rescue spokesperson Brad Chaney.

City officials opened the community center in partnership with the Red Cross to provide temporary shelter to people, the agency said.

One person sustained minor injuries, Chaney said. A firefighter who suffered heat exhaustion was treated at a local hospital and was later discharged, he added.

Though the fire was mostly contained around 8 p.m., investigation efforts won’t begin until Thursday at the earliest due to structural safety concerns, South King Fire and Rescue said.