A growing wild fire in eastern Washington is forcing the residents of one town to evacuate.

As of Monday morning, the town of Mansfield (about 60 driving miles northeast of Wenatchee) was under Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning “get out immediately” — according to The Wenatchee World.

However due to extreme visibility conditions, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents all routes out of town are currently unsafe to use. For now, law-enforcement officials are telling people to shelter in place or seek emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym.

#ColdSpringsCanyonPearlHillFireUpdate: Level 3 Evacuation Notices issued for Mansfield. All routes out of town are unsafe for use due to extreme visibility conditions. Residents asked to securely shelter in place if possible or use emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) September 7, 2020

According to The Wenatchee World, the “Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire” as it is officially being called, was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Omak. By Monday, the fire had jumped the Columbia River into Douglas County, where Mansfield is located.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office estimates the fire to be approximately 9,000 acres in size.

The town of Bridgeport, about 14 miles north of Mansfield, is under a Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning “be ready to leave.” The fire has been reported on the Colville Indian Reservation near Cameron Lake.