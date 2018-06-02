Officials say a landslide between Seattle and Portland has suspended Amtrak passenger service between the cities until at least Sunday night.
The slide occurred about 9 p.m. Friday, as debris slipped onto the track near Titlow Beach, said Gus Melonas, spokesman for BNSF Railway, which owns the track.
The company dispatched crews to clean up the slide about eight miles south of Tacoma, and freight trains were allowed through again early Saturday morning, said Melonas.
BNSF has placed a 48-hour moratorium on passenger service in the area as a precaution and in order to conduct an assessment, the spokesman said.
The earliest the stretch could reopen to passenger trains is 10 p.m. Sunday, he said.
Amtrak says it’s seeking alternate transportation for service between Kelso and Seattle.
The slide was about 30 feet long, Melonas said.