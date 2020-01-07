Train travelers between Portland and Seattle will have to make other plans, as Amtrak service between the two cities has temporarily been suspended because of a landslide blocking the tracks, officials said Tuesday.

Amtrak tweeted that a landslide between Tacoma and Lacey was blocking the tracks, and that the train heading north would stop in Portland until the tracks were cleared. Amtrak said it would provide bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle.

The company did not give an exact time that service would be restored, but local station KPTV said the train would not travel between Portland and Seattle again until Thursday morning.

—Jayati Ramakrishnan; 503-221-4320; jramakrishnan@oregonian.com; @JRamakrishnanOR

