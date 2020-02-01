Drivers should avoid northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 244 south of Bellingham after a landslide Saturday morning pushed trees and mud into the road and authorities closed the area.

No one was injured in the slide, which happened at about 8:15 a.m., said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Crews will clear the area and assess the stability of the slope, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Traffic is being detoured at Nulle Road, according to WSDOT.