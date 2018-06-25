Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive future Morning Briefs directly to your inbox.

‘We can celebrate … and look out for our brothers and sisters who are struggling’

In the photo above, Miriam Zmiewski-Angelova pulls her son at yesterday’s Seattle Pride Parade while she sings with the Indigenous Sisters Resistance group, supporting the Northwest Two-Spirit Society. Two-spirit refers to Native Americans who identify as LGBT. One dominant theme at the parade: opposition to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. “It wasn’t that long ago that gay and lesbian families had our children taken from us by the government,” one parade-goer said. Check out the vibrant photo gallery.

Need to know

Same-sex weddings: The U.S. Supreme Court today ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case of a Richland florist who wouldn’t provide flowers for a wedding because of her objection to same-sex marriage. The high court won’t decide, at least for now, whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to follow anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBT people.

A free Amazon Echo, 2 months’ free rent, a $2,500 gift card: Landlords across Seattle are offering all sorts of freebies to lure tenants as new apartments open in record numbers. Check out the offers that caught our eye, plus a neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at rents (which are easing) and vacancy rates (which are rising to stunning levels in some spots).

Brrr. Where did our summer go? Although the week got off to a damp and thunderstormy start, we’ll soon be back to a “typical late June,” a National Weather Service meteorologist says.

Seattle’s 1,700 street-parking pay stations are changing. The upside: No more icky sticker residue, and no more walking back to your car. The downside: You’ll no longer be able to move your car to another spot during the hours paid for, unless you pay again for the new spot. Here’s what drivers should know,along with a few answers to common parking questions.

GET out or stay in? The clock is ticking for those of you who invested in Washington’s prepaid college-tuition plan. You have until Sept. 12 to decide whether to roll your money into a new type of plan. The initial payoff is so big that one expert calls it a “no-brainer,” but others say investors should think carefully about a few key factors.

Finding a home of their own

Nycolle Benham was living in her car with her three young children, two of whom have serious health problems. Then they connected with Popsicle Place. Affiliated with Mary’s Place, it helps shelter and support families with children who have chronic illnesses and are homeless. “I know at the end of the day where we’re going to be and that we’ll be safe,” Benham says. Above, she comforts her 3-year-old daughter during an exam by Dr. Sheryl Morelli. Here is the family’s journey, told through photographs.

What we’re talking about

Money Makeover: If you’re wondering how to use your house to help pay for retirement, take note. A Bellevue couple approaching retirement with dwindling savings and cash-flow issues sought help making the most of their house, which they bought 35 years ago for $59,500 (yes, ha, it’s appreciated a wee bit since then). A financial adviser helped them create a plan that holds a lesson for younger people, too. Interested in getting some free financial advice? Here’s how to apply for a Money Makeover.

Seattle’s head tax is dead, but that giant “thud” may reverberate into next year’s elections. The business lobbyists who helped kill the tax, which was supposed to raise $47 million per year for low-income housing and homeless services, want to carry their momentum into City Council elections in which seven seats will be up for grabs. But will voters turn on businesses and their wealthy execs?

The Mariners snapped their season’s longest losing streak over the weekend, but their slide continued yesterday. Should you be worried? Could it cost them their shot at the playoffs? Writer Ryan Divish answers those questions and more from his weekly mailbag.

Another notable figure wants to bring the Sonics back to Seattle. Add former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade to the list of potential owners. Find more sports news in our Fan Fix newsletter.

Worth a read

The front office at Hawthorne Elementary School in Everett was never imagined as a social-service referral hub, drug counseling center or confessional. But that’s the role it has served, quite successfully, for parent Tiffany Smith. “I was afraid of the judgment — or that my children would get shunned,” Smith said. “But it wasn’t that way at all.” Our schools may offer the best hope for stemming the opioid crisis, and they’re playing a vital yet underused role, health officials say.

Want to watch Netflix out in Endicott? Need a grave dug, or a hunting license? Pioneer Telephone Company has you covered. Tiny telecom companies provide rural towns like this Palouse one with services beyond phones and cable. And they face some unique problems: “If it’s not shotguns, it’s beavers.”

Wellness: Keep the bugs away with … mouthwash? The People’s Pharmacy answers questions about that, treating acne and getting off antidepressant medications. Also, a new therapeutic approach can help those who experience severe anxiety about health.

Garden inspiration: Ana Kimball bought a country home on Maury Island to get away from it all, and transformed her wilderness garden into a blissful space. Take a look.

Editorial/opinion

President Donald Trump’s denigration of immigrants and treatment of those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is disturbing. Those stories are not so different from immigrants throughout U.S. history — and their success stands as testimony that Trump is wrong, writes columnist Kate Riley.

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy. High 64. Low 54. Sunrise 5:12. Sunset 9:11.

Today in history

The first train arrives at Spokane Falls in 1881, with almost the entire town turning out to greet the officials and passengers. The Northern Pacific Railroad line runs from Wallula near the Oregon border, but will connect to tracks being built over the Rockies from the East and to a line down the Columbia River Gorge. Spokane Falls (shortened to Spokane in 1891) becomes an important terminal for three transcontinental rail lines. The first transcontinental train arrives at Spokane Falls two years later.