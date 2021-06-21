The search for a 32-year-old man who fell into Lake Washington Sunday near Kirkland has transitioned into a recovery mission.

Officials will use a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the man’s body in the lake where divers cannot reach, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said Monday. The ROV will be deployed sometime this week, he said.

The man had been on an inner tube pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when he and two other men fell into the lake at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Meyer said. The two others were rescued, but officials and search volunteers could not locate the third man before sunset Sunday.

The search resumed Monday morning before it turned into a recovery mission.

This marks the second missing person incident in Lake Washington in the past week. A man died Wednesday after jumping into Lake Washington in an attempt to rescue his son, who had fallen off the boat.

Includes reporting by Seattle Times staff reporter Asia Fields.