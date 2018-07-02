Witnesses reported gunshots around 6 a.m. Monday. Negotiators are at the scene, Seattle Police said.

Police have closed off several blocks of Lake City Way in Northeast Seattle while officers respond to reports of a man shooting a pistol from his deck.

Lake City Way Northeast is closed from Northeast 110th Street to Northeast 113th Street, according to the the Seattle Department of Transportation.

King County Metro bus routes 309, 312, 372 and Sound Transit route 522 are being rerouted off Lake City Way between Northeast 110th Street and Northeast 125th Street.

Northbound buses are stopping south of Northeast 110th Street and north of Northeast 125 Street. Southbound buses are stopping north of Northeast Northgate Way and south of 15th Avenue Northeast.