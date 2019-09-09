Local News Kung fu comedy takes to Seattle rooftops for filming Originally published September 9, 2019 at 5:15 pm Kung fu comedy takes to Seattle rooftops for filmingBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Scenes from the rodeo: Cowboys put their skills to the test in Puyallup Pike Place Market’s a great place to be on a sunny September day in Seattle On the shores of Lake Washington, fall peeks around the corner Related Stories Ex-USC doctor charged with sex abuse surrenders license Seattle vows to address crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls Filmed entirely in the Seattle area, the premise of the film is three washed-up fighters and estranged friends reconnecting to avenge the death of their old kung ku master. Share story By Rebekah Welch Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Ex-USC doctor charged with sex abuse surrenders license September 9, 2019 Seattle vows to address crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls September 9, 2019 Experts say adapting to climate change can pay off manifold September 9, 2019 Police shoot, kill man in Aberdeen they say pointed gun at officer September 9, 2019 More Photo Galleries Scenes from the rodeo: Cowboys put their skills to the test in Puyallup Pike Place Market’s a great place to be on a sunny September day in Seattle On the shores of Lake Washington, fall peeks around the corner Rebekah Welch: rwelch@seattletimes.com.