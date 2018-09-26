Knotting one's way through repairs on a 600-foot fishnet is “physical, and it’s meditative,” says Dennis Haldane, working on what he estimates is almost a seven-day job at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle.
Knotting one's way through repairs on a 600-foot fishnet is “physical, and it’s meditative,” says Dennis Haldane, working on what he estimates is almost a seven-day job at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.