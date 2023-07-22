A wildfire in Klickitat County is rapidly spreading and reached 30,000 acres Saturday morning, burning several structures in the process.

The fire began Friday afternoon near Newell and Dot roads south of Bickleton, threatening farms, homes and a natural gas pipeline. People within about a 5-mile radius of Dot Road are under a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning everyone should leave the area now. The town of Roosevelt is at Level 2, so residents should be prepared to leave or should have left already.

The fire was 0% contained Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. About 40 engines and several aircraft were working the fire, and the county issued a state of emergency.

Crews were going door-to-door to notify residents of evacuations. Klickitat County Public Works road crews and the state Department of Transportation

were providing traffic control on all roads.

Residents can sign up for emergency notifications at the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management’s website. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Goldendale Middle School at 502 E. Collins St.