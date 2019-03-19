A Kittitas County deputy was killed and a Kittitas police officer was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening while responding to a driving complaint.

According to a statement from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County. The driver failed to stop and was pursued into the City of Kittitas.

When the vehicle stopped at the end of Pierce Street in Kittitas, the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with a deputy and a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy suffered a fatal gunshot wound. A police officer who was shot was airlifted to Harborview Meidcal Center in Seattle.

The suspect was also shot and is being treated at Kittitas Valley Hospital.