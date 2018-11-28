Kitsap County sheriff's deputies responded May 15 after a family member called to report an armed man in mental distress.
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Kitsap County prosecutor says that the shooting and wounding of a 72-year-old man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers in May was lawful, justifiable and necessary.
Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Tina Robinson’s findings were released by authorities Tuesday in the police shooting of Fred Sowell.
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies responded May 15 after a family member called to report an armed man in mental distress. Deputies tried to pull him over but he drove away.
Authorities say that when Bremerton police officer Christopher Faidley and Kitsap County deputy Paul Woodrum found him, Sowell got out of his car and allegedly pointed a pistol at the officers. They fired at Sowell.
Court documents say Sowell was upset about care he was getting at the Veterans Administration. He’s been charged with assault.