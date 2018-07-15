A 61-year-old man identified as Michael D. Keaton was killed Saturday morning by a white car that then fled the area.

Kitsap County Sheriffs deputies are searching for information on the suspected vehicle, which they believe is a white Chevrolet Cruze, or a similar model, made between 2012 and 2015.

The victim has been identified as Michael D. Keaton, 61, who lived in South Kitsap. Deputies noted that he was walking “well off of the roadway,” in the light of day, while wearing a bright shirt and a reflective vest.

The incident occured on Sidney Road, near Matrix Loop, shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. The car, which has four doors and 5-spoke rims, was driving north on Sidney Road and drove onto the shoulder, the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook Saturday.

People who have information about the car or the hit-and-run can call Deputy Rob Corn at 360-337-4634 or email him at RCorn@co.kitsap.wa.us.