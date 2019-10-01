A kitchen fire sent flames through the roof of a residential building in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The fire started in the 5500 block of South Wallace Street at about 6:30 p.m. All occupants were evacuated, and no one was injured, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Firefighters put out the fire in 10 minutes, Batallion Chief Jack Harmon said.
