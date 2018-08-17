A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence jumped off the Highway 520 bridge and died early Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Kirkland man was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge near the west high-rise. He was put in handcuffs but resisted getting into the trooper’s car, according to the State Patrol.

The suspect then jumped off the bridge, and a trooper was unsuccessful at stopping the man from falling into Lake Washington, according to the State Patrol.

The Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Unit retrieved the man’s body from the lake about 2:30 a.m., and his death was confirmed at Harborview Medical Center about an hour later, according to the State Patrol.

The Seattle Police Department is taking over the investigation.

The right lane of eastbound Highway 520 was blocked early Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.