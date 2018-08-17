A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence jumped off the Highway 520 bridge and died early Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Kirkland man was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge near the west high-rise. He was put in handcuffs but resisted getting into the trooper’s car, according to the State Patrol.

The suspect then jumped off the bridge, and a trooper was unsuccessful at stopping the man from falling around 60 feet into Lake Washington, according to the State Patrol.

The Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Unit retrieved the man’s body from the lake about 2:30 a.m., and his death was confirmed at Harborview Medical Center about an hour later, according to the State Patrol.

The Seattle Police Department will complete the in-custody death investigation.

“Anytime there’s an incident, we want to take a look at what can be done better,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Chase Van Cleave said.

The right lane of eastbound Highway 520 was blocked early Friday for the Seattle police investigation. Seattle police spokesman Mark Jamieson said he does not have an estimate for when the lane will re-open. Washington State Department of Transportation reported that traffic was beginning to back up around 8 a.m. Friday.