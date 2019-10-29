A 49-year-old Kirkland man died Tuesday morning in a fiery crash after he exited Interstate 405 and struck a pole and bridge railing near Northeast 128th Street in Kirkland, according to the State Patrol.

The man was driving a white 2004 Ford Econoline van in the express toll lane on northbound I-405 when he rear-ended a 2015 Mercedes driven by a 77-year-old Hunts Point man just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a media memo issued by the Patrol. The Mercedes came to rest on the left shoulder, and the driver was not hurt.

The van driver continued north, then took the left exit for Northeast 128th Street in Kirkland, the memo says. After exiting the freeway, the driver ran a red light and then struck an overpass bridge railing and a pole, causing extensive front-end damage to the van. Witnesses were attempting to pull the driver out of the vehicle when it caught on fire, according to the Patrol. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.