Kirkland has closed Juanita Beach Park due to high levels of fecal bacteria in Lake Washington.

The city announced its decision to close the beach on Thursday, adding in a statement officials are trying to determine the source of the bacteria.

The beach will remain closed until Wednesday, and possibly longer if bacteria levels don’t return to a safe range by then, it said.

Fecal bacteria is a sign of sewage pollution and can come from dogs and waterfowl. Public Health — Seattle & King County monitors bacteria levels on a weekly basis.

The popular beach also closed last August due to unsafe levels of bacteria.