Juanita Beach Park will remain closed until at least Wednesday, while officials try to determine the source of bacteria.
Kirkland has closed Juanita Beach Park due to high levels of fecal bacteria in Lake Washington.
The city announced its decision to close the beach on Thursday, adding in a statement officials are trying to determine the source of the bacteria.
The beach will remain closed until Wednesday, and possibly longer if bacteria levels don’t return to a safe range by then, it said.
Fecal bacteria is a sign of sewage pollution and can come from dogs and waterfowl. Public Health — Seattle & King County monitors bacteria levels on a weekly basis.
The popular beach also closed last August due to unsafe levels of bacteria.
