A King County woman in her late 30s has become the first person in Washington state to die from a rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, local health officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

The woman received her shot on Aug. 26. She died less than two weeks later on Sept. 7, according to a statement from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Public health officials said the syndrome was a “very rare” complication of the vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted three other similar deaths nationally.

“We at Public Health are saddened by this loss and offer condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones,” the Tuesday statement said.

The woman’s cause of death was thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition researchers have said is a rare but “potentially serious adverse event in people who received the J&J vaccine,” the statement said.

Her diagnosis was confirmed by the CDC’s clinical immunization safety assessment project, according to the public health department.

“Sadly, this is the first such death in Washington State,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a Tuesday statement. “We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult … pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic.”

The public health agencies did not publicly identify the woman, but an obituary placed in The Oregonian describes a 37-year-old Seattle woman, Jessica Berg Wilson, who died on Sept. 7 from “COVID-19 vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.” According to her obituary, Wilson, a Portland native, had no underlying health conditions.

Wilson was “vehemently opposed” to the COVID-19 vaccine, her obituary says. It says her “passion to be actively involved in her children’s education — which included being a Room Mom — was, once again, blocked by government mandate.”

Wilson’s death was listed in the King County Medical Examiner’s records, though the office did not investigate it because her death didn’t fall under its “jurisdiction,” an investigator said via phone. The medical examiner’s office generally investigates “sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths,” according to its website.

Wilson is survived by her husband, two young daughters, parents and two siblings, according to the obituary.

