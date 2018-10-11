The jail wing will have 125 to 150 beds, and will cost around $2 million to renovate and turn into a homeless shelter, and around $2 million each year in operating costs.

King County plans to turn a wing of the downtown Seattle jail into a shelter for the homeless, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Thursday.

The county has one of the worst homeless crises in the nation, and as Constantine wrote in a news release announcing the move, winter is approaching fast.

“Throughout King County government, we are constantly asking: what resources can we leverage to help people off the streets? … These questions become all the more urgent as the days become shorter and colder,” Constantine wrote in the release.

The west wing of the King County Correctional Facility was used to house minimum-security inmates, but it was shut down to save money in 2012. Now it holds classrooms, staff offices and training spaces.

The jail wing will have 125 to 150 beds, and will cost around $2 million to renovate and turn into a shelter, and around $2 million for operating costs each year. King County hasn’t yet decided what service provider will manage the space.

While some in King County government and homeless advocacy feared putting homeless people in the King County Jail would send the wrong message, a spokesperson for the executive’s office said that every provider in Seattle had some input on the decision. The executive director of the Seattle and King County Coalition on Homelessness, the LEAD project manager for the Public Defender Association, and the Rev. Carey Anderson of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church all lent their support in the news release.

Even Tim Harris, a longtime advocate for the homeless and director of Real Change, who told The Seattle Times last week that it was a bad idea, wrote in his column in Real Change that he had changed his mind.

“With homeless people dying in record numbers, and winter breathing chill and rain down their necks, we can’t afford to dismiss any option,” Harris wrote.

Constantine noted something similar in the news release.

“I am concerned about people sleeping outdoors while a building with heat, beds, bathrooms, showers, and space for services sits empty. If I have the opportunity to ensure a warm, safe place for even one additional person, I have a moral obligation to act, and I will,” Constantine said.