Restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in King County will no longer be required to check the vaccination status of their patrons, beginning March 1, officials announced Wednesday, as the county begins to unwind pandemic policies that have been in place for months.

From March 1, businesses will be free to impose their own vaccination requirements if they choose, but the countywide requirement will disappear. Since last fall, indoor eateries and cultural and recreational spaces have been required to verify their customers’ vaccination status or a negative COVID test, as a condition for entry.

The policy has also applied to outdoor events with more than 500 people, like concerts and sporting events.

“Our public health experts believe that now is the appropriate time to lift vaccine verification, based on high rates of vaccine coverage and the decrease in new cases and hospitalizations across the county,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday. “We are moving in the right direction, and can continue taking additional steps toward recovery.”

Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also announced that they will begin, gradually, calling back to the office the thousands of county and city employees who have been working remotely for nearly two years.

The county’s, and much of the nation’s, COVID transmission rates have fallen sharply in the last few weeks, as December’s omicron variant-fueled surge has receded.

In King County, average daily cases have fallen by more than 82% since peaking in early January, according to county data. Hospitalizations have fallen by more than 62%.

The vaccine check policy was originally slated to be reevaluated by March 16 — six months after it was announced — but is being scrapped a couple weeks ahead of schedule.

Jurisdictions across the country that have had strict COVID policies in place have begun rolling them back in recent weeks.

Washington, D.C., recently dropped its vaccine requirement for indoor dining. New York state last week dropped its policy that indoor businesses require either masks or vaccinations. New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware have all recently eased school mask mandates. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he expects to announce this week information on when the statewide mask mandate on schools and businesses will end. Inslee has a news conference scheduled for Thursday.

“We announced the vaccination verification policy in anticipation of a fall and winter surge in cases,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. “The intent was to reduce COVID-19 transmission in high-risk indoor settings and thereby reduce the burden on our hospitals, while providing time for more people to get fully vaccinated.”

A little over a month ago, hospitals across the state had more than 800 workers isolating and quarantining and unable to work, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. As of early last week, that number had dropped to about 100.

Duchin said that since the vaccine verification policy was announced last fall, more than 250,000 King County residents have gotten vaccinated. More than 87% of King County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the county, and more than 95% in that age group have had at least one shot. More than 79% of county residents of all ages are fully vaccinated.

And, the county said, the omicron surge, which led to the highest known infection levels of the pandemic, has likely given some boosted level of community immunity, at least for the short term.

Still, Duchin urged continued COVID precautions, including high-quality masks, improvements in indoor air ventilation and filtration and limiting time in crowded indoor spaces. He urged vaccinations, including booster shots for people who haven’t had one. Vaccinations are free and health insurance is not required.