King County plans to apply for approval to enter into a modified Phase 1 on Monday after Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday he would not extend the state’s COVID-19 stay-home order beyond Sunday.

County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday that the county, in consultation with officials at Public Health — Seattle & King County, will apply for approval to enter a modified Phase 1 and begin reopening some business activity with limited or modified openings for a number of sectors.

What would that mean? Restaurants could offer outdoor seating only, at 50% of capacity; in-store retail could open at 15% of capacity and personal/professional services at 25% of capacity, both with visits limited to 30 minutes; manufacturing and construction would expand to Phase 2 levels.

The stay-home order, in place since March 23, expired Sunday night. So far, 26 of the state’s 39 counties are approved to enter Phase 2, which allows restaurants and taverns to reopen at half-capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons and barber shops to resume business, and retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30% capacity. It also allows additional outdoor recreation and gatherings with no more than five people outside of a person’s household.

More on the coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus daily news updates: What you need to know today, May 30

New reopening guidance coming as Washington's stay-home order about to expire

Washington records its fifth case of severe COVID-related illness in kids

From the commute to the coffee pot, going to work could be a lot different

More coronavirus news and resources

Inslee said his Friday announcement means counties will have more flexibility to demonstrate that they have the capability to stay on top of the virus.

Constantine said, “Thanks to the people of King County, whose united efforts have flattened the curve and saved thousands lives, we are ready to continue safely, carefully reopening our economy. Our continued vigilance against the virus can help make this a one-way journey from lockdown back to prosperity, and I’m excited that folks will soon be able to support our local businesses by doing simple things like dining at an outdoor restaurant, getting a haircut, or shopping for a summer outfit.”

King County residents hoping for a local haircut, pedicure or massage will have to wait for Phase 2, according to the governor’s plan.