King County will look to bail out the Washington State Convention Center with a $100 million loan as private sources of funding for the $1.9 billion expansion project in downtown Seattle have dried up amid the coronavirus-fueled economic downturn.

The pandemic has crippled both the business and the budget of the convention center, as conventions have been scrapped and hotels have sat virtually empty.

But construction of an expanded convention center — one of the city’s largest-ever construction projects — is well underway, with a cement and steel armature looming above a full city block in the heart of downtown. Construction began in 2018 and the center was slated to open in 2022. Foundations have been built, walls have risen, buses have been booted from the downtown transit tunnel.

Since the spring, county and project leaders have warned the expansion project was $300 million short and, without federal aid, could run out of money by the end of the year. That federal aid has not come and year-end is nigh.

Details of the potential loan are still being worked out, King County Executive Dow Constantine said Thursday, but the money would come from the county’s $3.4 billion investment pool, which invests funds for county agencies and school, water, sewer and fire districts.

The loan would be at “about 1%” interest, Constantine’s office said, comparable to the 0.82% earnings rate the investment pool saw in November.

Advertising

Constantine said he was working with the Metropolitan King County Council to come up with a package “at manageable risk’ to county finances.

Since the pandemic began, 67 conventions have been canceled, according to the Downtown Seattle Association. Conventions around the country have flatlined, with no guarantees of a full bounce back after the pandemic, even as cities continue to upgrade convention centers in an arms race to woo spendy business travelers to their downtowns.

Constantine called the loan “good and compelling public policy.”

“We have an obligation to help our region compete for convention and visitor dollars,” he said. “King County will be fully repaid from future lodging tax revenues, but the real benefit will come in the form of thousands of good jobs and growth opportunities for local businesses.”

The convention center expansion project was to be funded by selling bonds, backed by hotel tax revenue — 9% in Seattle and 2.8% in the remainder of King County — to pay back the debt.

But, since the pandemic hit, downtown hotels have held only 10% to 20% of their normal guests, according to the Downtown Seattle Association, and revenues have been down more than 90% from last year.

So far, the project has been funded by two bonds, sold in 2018, that were to be paid back through 2058. When those bonds were issued, revenue from that tax had risen by 8% every year since 2010.

Advertising

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, a longtime critic of the expansion, earlier this year likened the project’s financing to jumping in a cab without a wallet, hoping a roommate will pay when you arrive at home.

The expansion project, McGinn wrote, escaped public scrutiny because the Public Facilities District that oversees it isn’t an elected body and because “it neatly decided to launch project construction before securing all the financing.”

But other officials have been steadfast in the importance of not letting the project, which employs 1,000 construction workers, lag.

“Perhaps at no other time in our region’s history has it been more critical to fight tooth and nail to save every existing family-wage job,” said King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, chair of the council’s Budget Committee.