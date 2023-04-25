If you haven’t yet voted in King County’s April 25 special election, you can stop by a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Many people in Washington state vote by mail, but elections officials recommended doing so by last Friday because ballots must be postmarked by today.

A list of drop box locations is available on the King County elections website.

The King County Crisis Care Centers Levy (Proposition No. 1) would fund behavioral health services, including construction and operation of five walk-in crisis centers countywide. The property tax, set at 14.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, would raise an estimated $1.2 billion over nine years.

While the crisis care proposal is the only countywide measure, people in some parts of the county will also be voting on other proposals: renewal of a levy for the Vashon-Maury Island Park and Recreation District, issuing $495,000 in general obligation bonds for the Kent School District, and a property tax increase to support the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.

Voters who need help can go to a King County vote center and work with trained staff to cast a private ballot.

For more Seattle Times coverage, visit st.news/crisislevy.

Or, you can read coverage of the proposed levy below: