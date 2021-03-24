The King County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a 20-year-old Burien high-school student and aspiring firefighter who was shot and killed by a deputy while carrying a ballpoint pen.

The 2017 shooting death of Tommy Le has been a dark cloud looming over Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht’s office, even though the shooting occurred during the previous sheriff’s tenure. Le’s killing sparked outrage in the community and criticism from policing experts, not just over the circumstances of Le’s death — the diminutive student, who was set to graduate from high school later that day, was shot in the back — but also for the questionable investigation that followed.

The settlement comes just three weeks before a $10 million civil-rights lawsuit filed by Le’s family in 2018 was set to go to trial via Zoom in U.S. District Court in Seattle over the objections of the Sheriff’s Office and its attorneys.

Le reportedly ran at deputies who had responded to a report of a disoriented man, possibly armed with a knife or sharp object, who had frightened and threatened several people in a Burien neighborhood the evening of June 14, 2017. The Sheriff’s Office initially reported Le had attacked the deputies with a knife or sharp object and was shot in self-defense.

Deputy Cesar Molina was the third deputy to arrive and, according to his sworn deposition, confronted Le and shot him 105 seconds after his arrival, according to reports. In that period, both Molina and another deputy, Tanner Owen, unsuccessfully tried to incapacitate Le with Tasers before Molina shot him, according to reports.

The sheriff’s Force Review Board concluded the shooting was justified.

However, an outside review of the case by the Los Angeles-based OIR Group described a “lack of rigor” in the internal investigation, pointing that the evidence indicated Le was likely moving away from both Molina and Owen, who Molina said he was trying to protect, when the shots were fired. The report said the sheriff’s investigators never explored the inconsistencies in the evidence.

After the shooting, Molina said Le had charged him with a “sharp, pointed object” clenched in his fist and then veered toward Owen and a group of civilians when he fired. Molina denied he shot Le in the back. An autopsy, however, found the two fatal shots struck Le in the back, and a third struck his wrist.

The investigation showed Le, who was set to graduate from high school the next day, was disoriented and under the influence of LSD. The investigation found Le was clutching a ballpoint pen and witnesses said he had been yelling about being the “creator” before Molina fired a total of six shots.

The outside review — authored by Michael Gennaco, a former Department of Justice civil-rights lawyer and the retired lead attorney for L.A. County’s Office of Independent Review — concluded that detectives investigating the shooting spent much of their time trying to find a knife one witness believed Le may have been carrying, in order to help justify Molina’s use of deadly force.

Moreover, in legal pleadings Le’s attorney alleged evidence showed at least one of the bullets was fired into Le’s back while he was on the ground and that a bullet recovered from his body showed signs that it had been tampered with to obscure that conclusion. They’ve also repeatedly stated that the Paper Mate ballpoint pen Le was reported to have been carrying is the same kind used by the Sheriff’s Office and have implied it was planted at the scene.

The family’s attorneys also question why deputies didn’t simply grab and tackle Le, who was 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighed 120 pounds and was barefoot and clad in boxer shorts and a T-shirt. That issue was raised by Molina’s boss, then-Sheriff John Urquhart, who reportedly told Le’s family and, later, a group of Asian American community leaders, that that’s what he would have done.

The review found a “lack of rigor” in the review process and that an incomplete factual record plagued the investigation, the report said: “We noted problematic gaps in the areas of fact collection, identification of systemic issues, follow through on the suggestions that were identified and scrutiny of the deputy’s decision-making.”

The Use of Force Review Board “did not fully utilize or grapple with those critical facts that it did have at its disposal,” Gennaco wrote, concluding it failed to conduct an “exacting assessment” of the threat level facing Molina when he fired.

The county has lost virtually every major decision in the litigation, including an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which resulted in sanctions for filing a frivolous action that Le’s lawyers claimed was nothing more than a delay tactic.

Le’s family has been steadfast in its resolve to see the Sheriff’s Office held accountable for his death, and the circumstances of Le’s shooting were repeatedly cited as evidence for the reforms in police investigations brought about by Initiative 940 and the Legislature’s efforts this year to further police accountability.

This is a developing story and will be updated.