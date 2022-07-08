BURIEN — The King County Sheriff’s Office will create two new divisions and a new community advisory board, the first steps of what new Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall envisions as a multiyear transformation in how the department polices and interacts with the community.

The sheriff’s office, Cole-Tindall said, will reorganize, from three divisions to five, including a new community programs and services division. County Executive Dow Constantine will also create a new community advisory board to advise him and the sheriff on how the department should function.

There are no firm timelines for the changes, but Cole-Tindall, who began serving as interim sheriff on Jan. 1 and has been the permanent sheriff for two months, said she hoped both would be functioning by the end of the year.

“It’s important to me that we in the sheriff’s office police with compassion,” said Cole-Tindall, who’s spent most of her career outside of law enforcement. “What that means to me is that we meet people where they are; we try to understand what is the root cause of why they have committed a crime. Is it because they’re hungry? They don’t have food to eat, or they’re unhoused? I mean, what is it? And we have a responsibility to connect those people to resources.”

The community programs division will seek to create and enhance connections with local organizations — Cole-Tindall mentioned the NAACP and Community Passageways as examples — to try to provide more services than traditional law enforcement is able to.

“Right now, what happens is we do our work, and then we’re out,” Cole-Tindall said. “It feels to me like that’s not complete. We aren’t taking care of the community in that way.”

At a shooting, for instance, there is the person who has been shot, but there are also witnesses, the family of the victim, the family of the perpetrator.

“They’re victims too in this,” Cole-Tindall said, and a goal of the new division would be to connect them with services. “Often, we know, when there’s a shooting, sometimes there’s escalation if people don’t come in and help deescalate.”

It remains unclear how much staffing will be in the new division and if it will be led by a commissioned officer or other staff.

The second new division within the department will be a special operations division, which will house expensive and high-risk units like SWAT, air patrol, the marine unit, the bomb unit and crisis negotiations. Those units are all currently housed in one of the department’s three existing divisions: technical services, patrol operations and criminal investigations.

The details of the community advisory board — official duties, how many members and how often it will meet — remain unclear. It will ultimately operate under Constantine’s authority after voters in 2020 chose to make sheriff a position appointed by the county executive, rather than an independently elected official.

“This is going to be another avenue for that community trust where we are showing that we want to hear from the community,” Cole-Tindall said.

All of the changes, Constantine said, are part of the broader movement toward police reform and creating a structure where community safety is not just the job of police.

“There are some things that only police can do,” Constnatine said. “But we’ve gotten as a society, I think, lazy and just rely on government with a badge and a gun to parachute in and solve a problem that’s actually quite complex and involves a lot more members of the community.”