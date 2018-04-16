In a video of the incident, the detective is seen confronting the motorcyclist and pointing a gun at the him. The detective curses at the motorcyclist and pulls his wallet out of his pocket.

A King County sheriff’s detective has been suspended for five days without pay for pointing a handgun at a motorcyclist during an off-duty confrontation last summer that was captured on video.

The punishment was announced by Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht during a news conference Monday afternoon at Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

“I’m disappointed in Detective (Richard) Rowe’s behavior,” Johanknecht said before announcing the discipline.

She called the detective’s behavior “excessive and inappropriate.”

Johanknecht said she deviated from the recommended discipline of 10 days suspension without pay because Rowe had undergone additional training, was apologetic and had time to reflect on the incident.

Rowe, who works out of Woodinville, has been on paid administrative leave since the video became public in August. Woodinville contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

In the video taken by motorcyclist Alex Randall with a GoPro camera mounted to his helmet, Rowe is seen pointing a gun at the motorcyclist during the Aug. 16 confrontation, cursing and pulling Randall’s wallet out of his pocket.

Johanknecht’s predecessor, John Urquhart, had condemned Rowe’s actions shortly after the incident, saying he was “deeply disturbed with the conduct and tactics that were recorded.” He said he would use the video to train new deputies in how not to conduct a traffic stop.

Randall said he had been told by sheriff’s officials at the end of last year that Rowe would likely receive a 10-day suspension for the incident. Randall said that was not enough and created another video to address the Sheriff’s Office’s findings.

In the video, Randall’s Yamaha YZF-R1 pulls up behind other vehicles at a stoplight at North 145th Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast at the border of Shoreline and Seattle. Rowe appears, on foot, on the rider’s left side with a handgun tucked in tight to his chest and pointed at Randall.

Rowe says, “How ya’ doing?” and appears to startle the motorcyclist.

He does not show a badge or immediately identify himself as an officer.

Randall curses, and then says, “What are you doing to me?”

“What do you mean what am I doing?” Rowe replies. “You’re (expletive) driving reckless. Give me your driver’s license or I’m going to knock you off this bike.”

“I will pull over. I am unarmed,” Randall said.

In the exchange that follows, Rowe repeatedly asks the rider for identification, threatens to “dump” the bike if it’s moved and then takes the rider’s wallet from his left pocket.

Randall tells Rowe several times that he cannot hear through the helmet and asks for permission to move the bike off the roadway, turn it off or take off his helmet.

“I’m sorry. You have a gun drawn on me … I’m a little panicked,” Randall says.

“Yeah, you’re right, because I’m the police,” Rowe said. “That’s right. When you’re driving and you’re going to place people at risk at 100 mph-plus on the god-dang roadway.”

After looking at the Randall’s ID, Rowe puts his gun away, says he’s with the Sheriff’s Office and then tells the rider that reckless driving is “an arrestable offense.”

Randall said he never heard a siren but the detective’s vehicle can be seen in a part of the video and it appears its emergency lights are activated.

Rowe did not give Randall a ticket.

Randall admitted in an interview that he has exceeded the speed limit on many occasions.

“Yes, I speed sometimes. No, I am not reckless,” he said. “I’ve laid my bike down, but I’ve never been in a multicar accident.”