Prosecutors won’t file criminal charges against King County Sheriff John Urquhart based on a former deputy’s claim that Urquhart groped him outside a Renton restaurant in 2014.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe said Friday he has declined to file a criminal case following his review of a two-month Renton police investigation that found probable cause that Urquhart allegedly committed a potential sex crime against Brian Barnes.

Roe, in a letter to the case investigator explaining his legal reasoning, determined the alleged groping did not rise to the level of the charge for felony indecent liberties, and the statute of limitations already has passed on the alternative gross misdemeanor charge of assault with sexual motivation.

“In my opinion, and that of other Senior Special Assault Unit deputies I have discussed the case with, the incident as described by the alleged victim simply doesn’t constitute Indecent Liberties,” Roe wrote in his letter.

Urquhart has denied the allegations and is suing Barnes for defamation.

The prosecutor did not weigh whether he believed Barnes’ allegation or not, adding he believed that the police investigation was fair and thorough.

“I limited myself to the task of a prosecuting attorney, making a charging decision, and my decision is simply that even if I accept all the allegations as true, I don’t believe Indecent Liberties was committed, and it is too late to consider Assault Fourth Degree with Sexual Motivation, which would be the most applicable charge,” Roe wrote.

Neither Urquhart nor Barnes immediately responded to requests for comment.

Roe’s decision comes after he spent more than two weeks reviewing Renton Police Commander Dan Figaro’s investigation into Barnes’ allegation against Urquhart. King County prosecutors referred the case to Roe, who formerly prosecuted sexual assault cases, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Renton police launched the criminal probe of Urquhart after Barnes formally complained to the Sheriff’s Office in September that the sheriff grabbed his crotch in the parking lot of the Yankee Grill following a March 2014 dinner meeting to discuss Barnes’ concerns about his supervisors.

Until about that time, Urquhart and Barnes had been friends, and Barnes had won praise and multiple commendations for his police work. But records show Barnes and the sheriff’s administration traded serious allegations during the latter part of 2014. Saddled with multiple misconduct allegations, Barnes ultimately was placed on administrative leave in late November.

Barnes, 49, now a college-campus police officer in Massachusetts, resigned as a sheriff’s deputy in 2015 after King County agreed to pay him more than $160,000 as part of an unusual settlement that failed to receive a required approval from King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Barnes has claimed the misconduct allegations against him were drummed up by Urquhart. He also contends the county’s settlement with him amounted to “hush money” under a legal agreement that was deliberately structured to avoid scrutiny and aimed to silence his attempts to expose wrongdoing in the Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s risk-management director has said the failure to get Constantine’s approval was a mistake, and Urquhart claims the negotiation with Barnes simply aimed to rid him from the Sheriff’s Office. Urquhart has described Barnes as “an organizational terrorist” with a history of making false allegations against his superiors and other officers that he perceives to have crossed him.

Figaro wrote in a nine-page probable cause affidavit that the former deputy gave consistent accounts about the alleged incident during several interviews on the phone and in person. Barnes also told the investigator he had informed his priest about the alleged groping about a week after it occurred, and had suggested “Urquhart had done something to him” to a former sheriff’s detective about 12 to 18 months ago.

Barnes also said he told an active sheriff’s captain about Urquhart’s alleged groping earlier this year, according to Figaro’s probable cause affidavit.

Urquhart, who has separately sued Barnes for defamation, has said neither the former detective nor the captain cited in Figaro’s probable cause statement are credible witnesses due to their own biases against the sheriff. The sheriff also has dismissed Barnes’ allegations as politically motivated lies aimed to sabotage his re-election campaign.

Under Washington law, the charge of indecent liberties can be prosecuted for up to 10 years if the offender is a “public officer” who committed the crime in connection with official duties. The two-year limit to charge the crime of assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor, would have lapsed in late March 2016.

Roe’s decision marks the second favorable legal action for Urquhart this week. On Monday, a former female deputy who last year accused Urquhart of raping her 15 years earlier dropped her pursuit of a sexual assault protection order against the sheriff.

Urquhart has vehemently denied assaulting or having consensual sex with the woman, and earlier this week, he said in a statement that her pursuit of a court order appeared to be politically timed to last month’s election. The woman denies that, saying she plans to refile a new anti-harassment petition later.

King County prosecutors announced in April that Urquhart wouldn’t face charges on the rape claim after an investigation found the alleged sex appeared consensual.

Urquhart, 70, was defeated in the sheriff’s race by longtime Sheriff’s deputy Mitzi Johanknecht.